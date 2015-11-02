Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on beige background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait.
bright picture of lovely woman in towel over white
Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on beige background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait
Close-up portrait of nice attractive charming wavy-haired nude lady with flawless shine fresh skin showing place near eye lifting botox collagen copy empty blank space isolated on beige background
Portrait beautiful young asian face woman with beauty spa wellness and cosmetic makeup concept
beautiful young woman on a beige background with long flowing hair
health and beauty concept - face of beautiful young woman pointing at her cheek
Blonde Woman Beautiful Portrait. Cosmetic concept, platinum Blond Hair Model Girl. Studio shot. Isolated on white.

See more

1019416690

See more

1019416690

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126711963

Item ID: 2126711963

Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on beige background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5906 × 3937 pixels • 19.7 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kitthanes

Kitthanes