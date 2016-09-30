Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on pink background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait.
Profile side view portrait of her she nice cute adorable attractive lovely sweet candid girl lady life lifestyle isolated over pastel pink background
Young Asian woman applying cream/ lotion on her skin arm. Isolated over pink background.
Beautiful Asian Woman Portrait. Beautiful Woman looking to camera. Korean Woman Touching her Face. People with Youth and Skin Care Concept. isolated on white background.
Beautiful Asian woman white skin on pink background, Korean cute girl, face portrait beauty shot
Portrait of a styled professional model. Theme: healthcare, beauty, fashion
Short hair asian young beautiful woman looking and smiling at shoulder, isolated over pink background. natural makeup, SPA therapy, skincare, cosmetology and plastic surgery concept
Teenage girl holding her hand next to the ear

See more

1116250814

See more

1116250814

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126711957

Item ID: 2126711957

Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on pink background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5906 × 3937 pixels • 19.7 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kitthanes

Kitthanes