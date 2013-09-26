Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on white background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait.
Pretty face of beautiful smiling woman - posing at studio isolat
Healthy teeth smile woman portrait hand touching isolated on white natural make up
Portrait of Asian girl smile on white background
Beautiful Face of Young Woman with Clean Fresh Skin close up isolated on white. Beauty Portrait. Beautiful Spa Woman Smiling. Perfect Fresh Skin. Pure Beauty Model. Care Concept. cotton pad near face
Beautiful Young Asian Woman with Clean Fresh Skin. Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and healthy skin and cosmetic concept .woman beauty skin isolated on white background.
Charming beautiful young asian woman touching face. Attractive beautiful Asia girl get happiness and relaxed because she gets satisfied of face skin, smile face. Glamour lady get naked or undressed
Beautiful Young Asian Woman with Clean Fresh Skin. Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and healthy skin and cosmetic concept, woman beauty skin isolated on white background.

See more

1693730488

See more

1693730488

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126588102

Item ID: 2126588102

Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on white background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5906 × 3937 pixels • 19.7 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kitthanes

Kitthanes