Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on white background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait.
Beautiful Young Woman Touching Her Face.Fresh Healthy Skin.Isolated on White
Beautiful Young Woman Touching Her Face.Fresh Healthy Skin.Isolated on White
Face of a beautiful young woman, white background, isolated, copyspace
Beauty Woman face with hands. Portrait. Beautiful Spa model Girl with Perfect Fresh Clean Skin. Female looking at camera and smiling. Youth and Skin Care Concept
Beautiful woman with healthy pure skin for cosmetic beauty portrait. Isolated on white female girl blonde short hair.
Beautiful face of young adult woman with clean fresh skin - isolated on white
Beautiful face of young woman with clean fresh skin

See more

1547009153

See more

1547009153

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126588099

Item ID: 2126588099

Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on white background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5906 × 3937 pixels • 19.7 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kitthanes

Kitthanes