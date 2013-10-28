Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on white background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait.
Closeup portrait of attractive asian woman with tan perfect healthy glow skin makeup isolated on white background, young beautiful girl glam look on her face. Beauty clinic skincare fashion concept
Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on white background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait
Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on white background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait
Serious young woman hold hands close to head. Look a bit calm and peaceful. Has pain in head. Headache. Suffer and confusion. Wear nude t-shirt with stripes. Isolated over light background
Beauty healthy skin woman face beautiful female
Clean skin woman face natural make up beautiful beauty model
Beautiful Asian young woman touching soft cheek smile with clean and fresh skin Happiness and cheerful with positive emotional,isolated on gray background,Beauty and Cosmetics Concept

See more

1864317412

See more

1864317412

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126588084

Item ID: 2126588084

Beautiful young asian woman with clean fresh skin on white background, Face care, Facial treatment, Cosmetology, beauty and spa, Asian women portrait.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5906 × 3937 pixels • 19.7 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Kitthanes

Kitthanes