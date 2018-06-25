Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful young Asian girl working at a office space with a laptop. Concept of smart female business. Asian woman work with laptop concept.
Serious young woman standing at desk in home office, surfing Internet on laptop computer, developing online business, working on project, searching for information or looking for educational e-courses
Beautiful young asian woman using laptop
telework concept - Asian business woman uses laptop computer to join video meeting and writes notes on her digital tablet at home
Happy woman sitting on floor using tablet
Education study abroad,Asian student girl with glasses look at laptop while doing homework making video call abroad using internet friend connection, business women use computer analysis finance data
multi-tasking, freelance and motherhood concept - working mother with tablet pc computer calling on smartphone and baby boy playing at home
Happy office worker having a coffee break looking away and smiling

See more

1079764028

See more

1079764028

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126587091

Item ID: 2126587091

Beautiful young Asian girl working at a office space with a laptop. Concept of smart female business. Asian woman work with laptop concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5872 × 3915 pixels • 19.6 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PaeGAG

PaeGAG