Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful young African woman sitting on sofa holding smart phone, looking out of the window, shot with copy space
Good-looking young female sitting on the sofa in front of the big window
Portrait of young beautiful black woman experiencing excruciating migraine grabbing her head. Female expressing physical and emotional pain. Sad girl in her room. Background, copy space.
View of attractive young curly woman sitting in office, looking at computer and smiling. Copyspace
Black woman texting and laughing
young pretty african girl posing cheerful on city background, lifestyle outdoor people concept
Young woman in headphones lying in armchair with her eyes closed she drinking morning coffee and enjoying the music
Young upset african-american girl using digital tablet, sitting on beige couch at home, copy space

See more

1065758552

See more

1065758552

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136157167

Item ID: 2136157167

Beautiful young African woman sitting on sofa holding smart phone, looking out of the window, shot with copy space

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4937 × 3292 pixels • 16.5 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Jono Erasmus

Jono Erasmus