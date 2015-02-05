Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Beautiful young adult Indian businesswoman with dark skin and dark straight long hair, brown eyes and pink lips, wearing a black suit with pants
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
2009 × 3014 pixels • 6.7 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG