Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beautiful yellow and blue painted Ukrainian flag and ribbon during a peaceful demonstration against war, Putin and Russia in support of Ukraine, background with sunflowers. Glory to Ukraine
Formats
5161 × 3441 pixels • 17.2 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG