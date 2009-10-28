Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful wooden background for inscriptions in hands on a wooden background. Close-up background. Layout for text and advertising. Template for an inscription. Layout for design
Edit
Empty postcard in hand with heart. On the wooden table. postcrossing
Valentine's Day greeting card, flowers and chocolates on the wooden background
A man opens a leaflet on his desk, inside a blank sheet of paper.
Old vintage photo template (mockup) in hands on wooden background. Empty retro card, textured paper.
Girl's hand holding cork board banner style
Female hands holding box on white wooden background. Mockup. Template.
Bank business card and pencil on vintage wooden table background.

See more

636059342

See more

636059342

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140408291

Item ID: 2140408291

Beautiful wooden background for inscriptions in hands on a wooden background. Close-up background. Layout for text and advertising. Template for an inscription. Layout for design

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

I

Iuliia Pilipeichenko