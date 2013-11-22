Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beautiful wooden background for inscriptions in hands on a light background. Wooden background close up. Layout for text and advertising. Template for an inscription. Layout for design
Formats
4160 × 6240 pixels • 13.9 × 20.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG