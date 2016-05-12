Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful woman with long hair wearing hat, sweater posing in nature view. Christmas, winter holidays concept. Snowfall. Snow trees on background.
A young girl in a white dress walks barefoot on a river in a forest in blue Holi paint
Beautiful girl in a white dress and autumn
Beautiful girl in a white dress and autumn
Beautiful girl in a white dress and autumn
Beautiful girl in a white dress and autumn
Close a portrait of a black haired girl with flowers at sunset.
beautiful pregnant woman on a walk in nature breathing fresh air

See more

1436612006

See more

1436612006

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127430559

Item ID: 2127430559

Beautiful woman with long hair wearing hat, sweater posing in nature view. Christmas, winter holidays concept. Snowfall. Snow trees on background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 2667 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrey Yurlov

Andrey Yurlov