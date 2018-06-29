Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beautiful woman in a dress stands on a blue background and prays with closed eyes and a cute smile.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5716 × 3803 pixels • 19.1 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG