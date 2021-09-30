Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100787276
Beautiful winter landscape in home garden with pine and spruce trees covered by snow on sunny day. Frost on leaves and grass. Snow on the branches of a pine tree in the nature.
Odesa, Odessa Oblast, Ukraine, 65000
I
By IVAN KUZKIN
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
background patternballsbaseblizzardblue skybranchesbushchristmascloudscoldconesconiferous branchesdropsfrostfrozen dropsgardengiftsgrassgreenholidayhomeiceiciclesjoylandscapeleaveslovenatureneedlesnew yearodessa ukrainepineprecipitationredrimeseasonshadowshineskysnowsnowflakesspacesprucesunsun rayssurfacetoystreeswindwinter
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist