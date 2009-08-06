Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful winter background with snowy ground. Natural snow texture. Wind sculpted patterns on snow surface. Wide panoramic texture for background and design. Closeup top view with copy space.
Abstract background made of light bars
Blue metal background
Abstract background made of light bars
Blue metal background
Metal blue background or texture of steel plate with reflections Iron plate and shiny
Blue bright background with reflection
Beautiful abstract blue feathers on white background and soft white feather texture on blue pattern and blue background, feather background,

See more

1842765436

See more

1842765436

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137412563

Item ID: 2137412563

Beautiful winter background with snowy ground. Natural snow texture. Wind sculpted patterns on snow surface. Wide panoramic texture for background and design. Closeup top view with copy space.

Formats

  • 4200 × 1400 pixels • 14 × 4.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrei Stepanov

Andrei Stepanov