Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Beautiful white rose with dew drops and engagement ring over white background .Perfect image for event projects : marriage proposal , anniversary and Valentine's day .
Photo Formats
1728 × 2304 pixels • 5.8 × 7.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.