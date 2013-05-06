Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beautiful white flowers of anemones in spring on background of blue sky and forest in sunlight in nature. Spring morning forest landscape with flowering primroses.
Formats
5540 × 3618 pixels • 18.5 × 12.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 653 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 327 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG