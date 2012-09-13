Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful wedding colorful bouquet for bride. Beauty of colored flowers. Close-up bunch of florets. Bridal accessories. Female decoration for girl. Details for marriage and for married couple
Edit
Arabic fresh sweets - Image
Elegant gifts made of glass with a rose for guests at a wedding or other celebration.
Candy bar with a lot of different candies and beverages. Table with sweets, candies, dessert,happy birthday concept
Candle and soap for natural wellness and natural body care
Sweet table on a wedding
A bottle of avocado juice and oranges above the wedding table

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

1708161862

Item ID: 1708161862

Beautiful wedding colorful bouquet for bride. Beauty of colored flowers. Close-up bunch of florets. Bridal accessories. Female decoration for girl. Details for marriage and for married couple

Formats

  • 3840 × 5760 pixels • 12.8 × 19.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Irina Palei

Irina Palei