Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085686161
Beautiful volcanic landscape with a farm and a field of Aloe vera in front. Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain. Image taken from public ground.
35340 Lanzarote, Las Palmas, Spain
S
By SannePhoto
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aloealoe veraaridblackbluebuildingcanariancanary islandsclimatecopy spacedryeuropefarmfarmingfieldfleshyfloraformatgardeninggreengrowthhorizontalhorticulturehouselandscapelanzarotemedicalmedicinalmedicinemountainnobodypatchplantruralsceneryskyspainspanishsucculentsunnysunshinetourismtraditionaltraveltypicalvacationvegetationvolcanicvolcanismvolcano
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist