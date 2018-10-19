Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful vivid blue roses on blurred background. Seamless floral pattern. Watercolor painting. Hand drawn illustration. Can be used as fabric, wallpaper design
Original acrylic floral painting. Hand drawn abstract blue, purple roses. Textured canvas
Seamless pattern with roses. Watercolor. Hand drawn.
Abstract colorful brush strokes background. Creative texture for fashion design production. Art backdrop good for creating web banner, flyer. invitation or poster. Bright and warm colors.
Vintage seamless watercolor pattern of plants. Herbs, flowers, dried flowers, branch, flowers watercolor. abstract splash of paint. Dried flowers, dandelion, poppy, rose, lavender, leaves, bird cherry
Trendy Floral Pattern. Seamless Watercolor Background with Hand Drawn Flowers of Rose or Peony Digitally Recolored. Fantastic Abstract Pattern with Stylized Watercolor Flowers. Wallpaper.
Seamless pattern with flowers. Rose. lily. Watercolor. Hand drawn. 3D illustration.
Abstract fractal background

See more

446526475

See more

446526475

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136937201

Item ID: 2136937201

Beautiful vivid blue roses on blurred background. Seamless floral pattern. Watercolor painting. Hand drawn illustration. Can be used as fabric, wallpaper design

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7063 × 7063 pixels • 23.5 × 23.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

K

katiko.dp