Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2081535337
Beautiful view of footpath leading through Cathedral Grove with old Douglas fir trees and moss-covered roots of a dead tree in MacMillan Provincial Park, British Columbia, Canada in autumn season.
Cathedral Grove, BC-4, British Columbia V0R 1G0, Canada
T
By T. Schneider
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
americaattractionautumnbcbeautifulbritish columbiacanadacanadiancathedral grovedead treedestinationdouglas firenvironmentfallenfallen treefencefirfootpathforestgreenjourneylandscapeleading throughmacmillanmacmillan provincial parkmossmoss-coverednaturalnatureno peoplenorth americaoldold treeparkpathprovincialprovincial parkrootsseasontourismtouristtrailtraveltreetriptrunkvancouver islandviewwalkwooden
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist