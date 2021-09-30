Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080841329
Beautiful view of Emerald River in Yoho National Park, British Columbia, Canada in the Rocky Mountains in the afternoon sunlight flowing between coniferous trees with Mount Burgess in autumn.
Emerald Lake, British Columbia V0A 1G0, Canada
T
By T. Schneider
