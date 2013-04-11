Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beautiful tiny songbird tufted titmouse feathers beak gray wings white underparts crested head perched on brown branches in tree attractive background
Formats
4857 × 3238 pixels • 16.2 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG