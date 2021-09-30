Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102425900
Beautiful Swedish wooden house in the middle of Sweden, Gothenburg, island Styrso.
Styrsö, Gothenburg, Sweden
z
By zuzapigeon
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architecturebackgroundblades of grassblueblue skybuildingcalendercountrycountrysidedesignestateeuropeeuropeanexteriorfacadefamousfinlandgoteborggothenburgg¨öteborghappyhomehouseidyllicislandlifestylemodernnicenice weathernordicnorthnorwayobjectroofruralscandinaviascandinavianscenicstylestyrsostyrs¨ösummerswedenswedishtraditionaltypicalvillageweatherwindowwooden
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist