Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful summer day on Gasienicowa valley in Polish Tatra mountains. Trekking. Hala Gasienicowa (Valley Gasienicowa) in Tatra mountains in Zakopane, Poland.
deserted wood house in mountains
Bothy in a park in Slovakia
Bothy in Slovakia with a stunning mountain view
A scenic view in the Scottish Highlands
The farmer rustic house. Summer landscape.
Traditional historical Slovakian Timber Houses with Wooden Roof.
lonely Spanish rural house on the mountains in the winter with smoke out of the chimney on the hills and forests

See more

794734759

See more

794734759

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2130157889

Item ID: 2130157889

Beautiful summer day on Gasienicowa valley in Polish Tatra mountains. Trekking. Hala Gasienicowa (Valley Gasienicowa) in Tatra mountains in Zakopane, Poland.

Formats

  • 4000 × 2661 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Z

zedspider