Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beautiful spring crocuses in the garden. Flowering of bulbous plants in the garden. Floral spring background with pink and purple crocus flowers.
Formats
3302 × 2201 pixels • 11 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG