Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beautiful smiling woman teenager girl student with dark long hair in white shirt taking selfie on mobile phone in hand sitting on couch at the home
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5613 × 3881 pixels • 18.7 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 691 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 346 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG