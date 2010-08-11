Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful smiling girl in sportswear relax in park. Young woman with sitting on green grass after training. Meditation outdoor at sunny summer day. Morning exercises and healthy lifestyle.
In isolation with nature
beautiful young brunette woman on the meadow
Enjoying minutes of solitude
Beautiful smiling girl relax in park at sunrise. Portrait of young charming woman sitting on green grass. Training and meditation outdoor. Morning daily exercises. Happiness and harmony with nature
Smiling girl sitting on the grass in bright summer day and working on the computer. Young woman using laptop outdoors, chatting with friends. Student having fun. Social networking and freelance.
Smiling girl sitting on the grass in bright summer day and working on the computer. Young woman using laptop outdoors, chatting with friends. Student having fun. Social networking and freelance.
Enjoying minutes of solitude

See more

384867832

See more

384867832

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126274344

Item ID: 2126274344

Beautiful smiling girl in sportswear relax in park. Young woman with sitting on green grass after training. Meditation outdoor at sunny summer day. Morning exercises and healthy lifestyle.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4500 × 3003 pixels • 15 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

K

Khakimullin Aleksandr