Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A beautiful, smiling and confident older woman in casual clothes poses showing her smile. Active old age concept
Smiling Old Woman Isolated on Blue Background
Senior Asian Woman Casual Studio Portrait Concept
Young handsome man with long hair over isolated background holding football ball with a happy face standing and smiling with a confident smile showing teeth
Сheerful guy in yellow clothes makes a funny face, a close-up portrait on a yellow background, wearing grillz teeth. Portrait of a fun rapper.
Asian elder woman face portrait on white background
Attractive woman middle aged enjoying outdoors. Clear sunny spring day with blue sky.
Young handsome man with long hair over isolated background with a happy and cool smile on face. Lucky person.

See more

1166357722

See more

1166357722

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136938555

Item ID: 2136938555

A beautiful, smiling and confident older woman in casual clothes poses showing her smile. Active old age concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4031 × 3023 pixels • 13.4 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Diana Goncalves

Diana Goncalves