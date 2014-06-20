Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful sexy woman posing in pink fashionable swimsuit with smile on gray background in a studio on a cube, looking at camera
A sport blond girl sits on a cube on a white background
Portrait of the beautiful woman in a sport wear in the studio.
A woman with tattoos in workout clothes stretching.
Two sporty girls posing by cube in studio
Studio shot of a young fit woman doing yoga exercises white background,
Side view of calm female in sportswear practicing yoga in Firefly pose while balancing on arms on mat and looking away
Full length shot of slim girl with nice abs posing holding her blonde hair in hand isolated on grey background

See more

1688304718

See more

1688304718

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126868509

Item ID: 2126868509

Beautiful sexy woman posing in pink fashionable swimsuit with smile on gray background in a studio on a cube, looking at camera

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 2582 × 3872 pixels • 8.6 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Gerain0812

Gerain0812