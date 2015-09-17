Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Stock Photo ID: 155609618
beautiful sexy woman in luxury interior glamour fashion. gorgeous blonde girl in hotel. vogue style fashion woman in trendy evening dress. Beauty and jewelry model. Rich woman at retro villa. Vintage
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Photo Formats
3744 × 5616 pixels • 12.5 × 18.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG