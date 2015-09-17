Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
beautiful sexy woman in luxury interior glamour fashion. gorgeous blonde girl in hotel. vogue style fashion woman in trendy evening dress. Beauty and jewelry model. Rich woman at retro villa. Vintage
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

155609618

Stock Photo ID: 155609618

beautiful sexy woman in luxury interior glamour fashion. gorgeous blonde girl in hotel. vogue style fashion woman in trendy evening dress. Beauty and jewelry model. Rich woman at retro villa. Vintage

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Photo Formats

  • 3744 × 5616 pixels • 12.5 × 18.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Arminateam

Arminateam