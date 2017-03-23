Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
A beautiful sexy girl is standing on a wooden pier near the hotel, around the sea. Dressed in a white dress with straw hat and sunglasses, smiling having fun, a concept of summer relaxation, freedom,
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

1041027658

Stock Photo ID: 1041027658

A beautiful sexy girl is standing on a wooden pier near the hotel, around the sea. Dressed in a white dress with straw hat and sunglasses, smiling having fun, a concept of summer relaxation, freedom,

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Photo Formats

  • 5047 × 3365 pixels • 16.8 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Navistock

Navistock