Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
A beautiful and romantic sunset at the Maldives seen from a luxurious villa. Holidaying in Maldives without seeing a sunset is a bit like going to Paris without seeing the Eiffel Tower.
Photo Formats
2592 × 3456 pixels • 8.6 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.