Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Beautiful retro style concept car based on the 1953 FJ Holden. This purple beauty is called the Efijy. Isolated on a white background. Look in my gallery for more car photos like this.
Photo Formats
3872 × 2592 pixels • 12.9 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 669 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 335 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.