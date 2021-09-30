Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101670197
Beautiful preteen girl sitting on top of a soccer ball in a beautiful park with natural grass. She is resting after exercising with the ball.
SPAIN
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adorableballbeautifulcasualcaucasiancheerfulchildchildhoodcopy spacecutedaylightenjoymentfemalefemale athletefootballfungamegirlgirlhoodgrassgreenhappinesshappyholdingkidlifestylelittlelooking at cameralooking awaynatureofficialsoutdooroutdoorsparkpersonplayplayingportraitpreadolescentpreteensittingsmilingsoccersportsportssummeryouth sports
Categories: Parks/Outdoor, Sports/Recreation
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist