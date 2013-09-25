Images

Image
a beautiful pregnant woman in a romantic orange blouse and trousers in the background of the kitchen. cozy house and interior. beautiful and comfortable women's clothing. housewife.
free time, leisure time of young florist female at work, look at smartphone, chatting with friend, dressed in red casual shirt and apron. green plants in the background
charming caucasian female, young woman florist in apron moving pots with flowers from one place to another, making transposition in her own flowers retail shop
Flower designer. Joyful attractive woman cutting the rope while preparing a flower bouquet
Young woman cutting vegetables in the kitchen
young good-looking florist gardener in shop, take care of green plants in small light room full off vegetation
beautiful good-looking caucasian female florist make composition of flowers for customer, decorating bouquet, enjoy process of work around plants
Florist making bouquet with fresh flowers at table in shop

1568081038

1568081038

2138186261

Item ID: 2138186261

Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  4395 × 6592 pixels • 14.7 × 22 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrey Sayfutdinov

Andrey Sayfutdinov