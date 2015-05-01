Images

Beautiful portrait of cute little girl wearing bunny ears and holding painted Easter eggs in her hands
Woman in kitchen ready to prepare meal with vegetables and fruits. Woman is holding apples.Kitchen background. Healthy food. Vegans. Vegeterian. Two apples in hands.
Little girl eating vegetable salad in the kitchen. Child at home
Little girl cutting mushrooms for the salad in the kitchen
Girl looking in beautiful painted green and orange Easter eggs
The girl eats fruit pineapple, watermelon, apples and drinks drinks from chia. Healthy food in the children's menu. Happy child with fruits and fresh juice in kitchen, kids healthy eating concept
Smiling woman with vegetables
Closeup portrait happy, smiling young, fit female holding, eating vitamin fruit sandwich, burger made of apples, oranges strawberries fruits giving ok sign isolated white background. Healthy lifestyle

2133489475

Item ID: 2133489475

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

  • 3000 × 2175 pixels • 10 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 725 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 363 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Tatyana Vyc

Tatyana Vyc