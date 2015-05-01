Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beautiful portrait of cute little girl wearing bunny ears and holding painted Easter eggs in her hands
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3000 × 2175 pixels • 10 × 7.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 725 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 363 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG