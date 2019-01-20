Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful overweight mature woman with charming smile on light grey background. Space for text
Beautiful brunette woman long hair natural portrait
Beautiful girl in a white t-shirt on a white background.
Modern lifestyle. Beautiful thoughtful woman in casual wear with bent arm lock, standing on gray studio background with copy space
Asian girl in white t-shirt on white background.
Portrait of woman with clothes on white background in the studio
Beautyful brunette young female model in long black dress opposite white background
Smiling confident beautician posing in clinic of esthetic medicine. Smiling confident beautician posing in clinic of esthetic medicine

See more

1177610521

See more

1177610521

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123283113

Item ID: 2123283113

Beautiful overweight mature woman with charming smile on light grey background. Space for text

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7889 × 5262 pixels • 26.3 × 17.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

New Africa

New Africa