A beautiful ornaments of an Igbo bride on her traditional wedding day. From the neck beads to the hand beads, to the wonderful pair of shoes and a purse
Formats
6016 × 4016 pixels • 20.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG