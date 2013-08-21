Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Beautiful orange flowers of the Imperial Fritillary, Fritillaria imperialis (also known as crown imperial and Kaiser's crown) blooming during spring
Edit

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

53203555

Stock Photo ID: 53203555

Beautiful orange flowers of the Imperial Fritillary, Fritillaria imperialis (also known as crown imperial and Kaiser's crown) blooming during spring

Photo Formats

  • 3180 × 2469 pixels • 10.6 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 776 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 388 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Kersti Lindstrom

Kersti Lindstrom

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.