Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095960153
Beautiful new year present boxes. Colored Presents for Birthdays. Boxes with gifts tied with ribbon and bows background. craft paper present box. Christmas tree toys and lights. Christmas presents.
2
By 22January
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
angleanniversarybackgroundbeautifulbeautybirthdaybowboxcelebrationchristmaschristmas backgroundchristmas lightscolorcopy spacecopyspacecoupledecordecorationeventfestivegenerousgiftgift boxgift wrappinggiftsholidayisolatedloveluxurymaterialnewyearspackagepaperpresentpresent boxredrewardribbonromanticsilverstacktexturedvalentinevalentinesvintagewinterwintertimewoman handwrappedxmas
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist