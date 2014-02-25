Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beautiful mountain ridge with scenic sunlight. Nature landscape. Mountain valley landscape. Beautiful summer landscape. Travel, tourism in Kazakhstan concept. Way to Bartogay reservoir.
Formats
4000 × 2667 pixels • 13.3 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG