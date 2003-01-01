Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Beautiful modern black metal ceiling lamp designed in layers decoration for home and living with copy space. Concept classic building interior lighting bulbs contemporary.
Formats
2667 × 4000 pixels • 8.9 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG