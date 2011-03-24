Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful model girl with short hair. Beauty woman with brown hair. Hair dye. Fashion, cosmetics and makeup
Young beautiful woman with long hair
Studio portrait of a beautiful young brunette woman with long hair looking straight into the camera wearing make-up and red lipstick isolated against the background
beautiful brunette with gorgeous hair
Classical portrait of young beautiful woman with long brown hair psing against brown background. Studio shot of calm pensive thoughtful girl looking at you or in camera
portrait of brunette in black dress on black background
Beautiful brunette model with volume curls, classic makeup and sexy lips. The beauty of the face. Portrait shot in the studio.
Close up Sexy underwear model on black

See more

45502954

See more

45502954

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124842330

Item ID: 2124842330

Beautiful model girl with short hair. Beauty woman with brown hair. Hair dye. Fashion, cosmetics and makeup

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4000 × 4000 pixels • 13.3 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

ch123

ch123