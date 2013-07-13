Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful minimalist stylish blue velour sofa with light gray pillows, displayed on sale in the furniture store showroom. Living room furnishing with stylish modern comfortable upholstered furniture.
Living room furniture. Leather furniture. Leather couch with pillows.
Brown pillow on beige fabric cubic stool with blue sofa in background
red pillows resting on blue velvet luxurious sofa seats
Studio shot of a grey modern sofa isolated on white background
Empty lobby at office building
Elegant and luxury bedroom interior design.
Interior view of Luxurious Bedroom, sun coming in window

See more

53952220

See more

53952220

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123930681

Item ID: 2123930681

Beautiful minimalist stylish blue velour sofa with light gray pillows, displayed on sale in the furniture store showroom. Living room furnishing with stylish modern comfortable upholstered furniture.

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5995 × 3989 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Taras Grebinets

Taras Grebinets