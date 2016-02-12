Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful minimalist stylish blue pastel sofa with a light pink colored cushion, displayed on sale in the showroom of a furniture store
Retro style bedroom with stripped arm chair beside white bed.
Cream couch in modern room with champagne on the coffee table
Architecture, comfortable apartment, living room with leather divan
modern beautiful apartment in new luxury home interior
Elegant and comfortable home & hotel bedroom interior.
Modern living room interior
modern room with sofa,table,curtains interior design. 3D illustration

See more

1462849499

See more

1462849499

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123929727

Item ID: 2123929727

Beautiful minimalist stylish blue pastel sofa with a light pink colored cushion, displayed on sale in the showroom of a furniture store

Important information

Release information: Signed property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5891 × 3920 pixels • 19.6 × 13.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Taras Grebinets

Taras Grebinets