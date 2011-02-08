Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful middle aged woman posing in lingerie for a body positive and beauty photoshooting
ballet dancer, beautiful girl sitting on the floor.
Studio portrait of cute young fitness girl doing yoga exercises.
Fitness woman
Beautiful young graceful supple ballerina stretching to her toes as she kneels on the floor in a see through tutu looking up at the camera with a lovely smile
Young, beautiful, fit and natural blond woman in white swimsuit applying moisturizing cream. Massage, skin care, cellulite removal, sport and weight loss.
Cute healthy little Baby sitting isolated on white background
It is love not me. Portrait of an adorable little cupid sitting on the pedestal and smiling at camera pointing at himself isolated on white with copy space

See more

252525706

See more

252525706

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131635599

Item ID: 2131635599

Beautiful middle aged woman posing in lingerie for a body positive and beauty photoshooting

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4473 × 6706 pixels • 14.9 × 22.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

oneinchpunch

oneinchpunch