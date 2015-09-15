Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful male Actaeon beetle (Megasoma actaeon) destroyed by thousands of carpet beetle (Anthrenus verbasci) larvae. Fully eaten abdomen can be seen. Scientific insect collection.
Rhinoceros beetle on wood background
Black-colored beetle, brown on the wood and classic background
Closeup of ant
Dung beetle
field crab on rice field.
Seedless black raisin cluster over wooden background
Xylotrupes gideon stuffed is fighting on log

See more

547566124

See more

547566124

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131988701

Item ID: 2131988701

Beautiful male Actaeon beetle (Megasoma actaeon) destroyed by thousands of carpet beetle (Anthrenus verbasci) larvae. Fully eaten abdomen can be seen. Scientific insect collection.

Formats

  • 7355 × 4906 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Margus Vilbas Photography

Margus Vilbas Photography