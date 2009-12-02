Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Beautiful Macro Photo.Magic Jasmine Flowers.Border Art Design.Close up Photography.Conceptual Abstract Image.Golden Background.Fantasy Floral Art.Creative Wallpaper.Beautiful White Nature Background.
Edit
Cherry tree, petal
Close up of Cherry blossoms
Japanese Sakura Blossom
Mandelblüte in Spanien
Sakura or cherry blossom flower full bloom in spring season
Sakura
First flowers of a cherry tree in spring

See more

603910010

See more

603910010

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2107421816

Item ID: 2107421816

Beautiful Macro Photo.Magic Jasmine Flowers.Border Art Design.Close up Photography.Conceptual Abstract Image.Golden Background.Fantasy Floral Art.Creative Wallpaper.Beautiful White Nature Background.

Formats

  • 8256 × 5504 pixels • 27.5 × 18.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Juliana Nan

Juliana Nan