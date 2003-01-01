Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
a beautiful macro closeup of a green yellow and white Paphiopedilum leeanum (spicerianum x Paph. insigne) lady's slipper orchid botanical species flower branch isolated on white
Edit

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134630733

Item ID: 2134630733

a beautiful macro closeup of a green yellow and white Paphiopedilum leeanum (spicerianum x Paph. insigne) lady's slipper orchid botanical species flower branch isolated on white

Formats

  • 4000 × 6000 pixels • 13.3 × 20 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

N

Natalia van D